Wildlife rescue: Mysuru Zoo trains frontline staff, vets

December 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A workshop on ‘Wildlife rescue and management’ was conducted by Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) from Dec. 18 to 20.

The workshop involved veterinarians and frontline staff of the Forest Department. It aimed to enhance the capacity and skill sets of professionals working in high-conflict areas across seven districts (Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara), including those deployed in the Leopard Task Force and Elephant Task Force.

A total of 36 participants attended the workshop, including 18 veterinary officers from Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, four private veterinarians and 14 staff members from the Elephant and Leopard Task Force.

The workshop’s resource persons discussed the increasing cases of human-wildlife conflict in the mentioned districts, focusing on safety protocols, occupational hazards of wildlife conflict mitigation teams, tranquillising/immobilising drugs, advanced animal restraining equipment, field observation techniques and the use of digital and IT solutions in Information, Education and Communication (IEC).

Hands-on sessions covered topics such as firearm simulation and the use of advanced equipment in wildlife rescue operations.

Senior officers from the Karnataka Forest Department, including Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Wildlife Kumar Pushkar, APCCF Project Elephant/Project Tiger Saswati Mishra, APCCF & Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) A.K. Singh, Conservator of Forests (CF), Mysuru Circle Dr. Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Mysuru Division Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, DCF Wildlife Sourabh Kumar, Hunsur DCF Seema, Deputy Director, Mysuru Zoo Roshni, veterinarians, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) and Mysuru Zoo staff were present during the workshop.