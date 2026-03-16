Footpath becomes… Tonga Stand

March 16, 2026

Footpath dug up for ‘Tonga Experience Centre’ near Town Hall

MCC gives ‘No Objection Certificate,’ but later stops work on footpath

Mysore/Mysuru: Months after the Mysuru City Police had constructed concrete-based Police Information Kiosks near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace, which was later demolished for violating heritage norms, another controversial structure is now coming up on a footpath near the Town Hall.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had initially issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction, but has now asked the work to be stopped after realising that the structure was being built on a footpath meant for pedestrians.

The proposed structure is part of the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project under which heritage tonga stands, called ‘Tonga Experience Centres,’ are planned in the city. The overall project cost is Rs. 17 crore, of which Rs. 1.90 crore has been earmarked for the Tonga Experience Centres.

Footpath near Town Hall

One such centre was proposed near the Town Hall, attached to its compound wall close to Chamaraja Circle on the road leading to Ashoka Road. Work had begun at the site, with portions of the footpath dug up and bricks and stones placed for the construction of the concrete structure.

Currently, Mysuru’s tonga stands operate near Kukkarahalli Lake, Agrahara Circle and the Old RMC Yard Bus Stand. Under the new plan, these stands are to be brought under one roof at designated ‘Tonga Experience Centres’ where shelters, ticket counters and queue lines will be provided.

The project, implemented by Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL), aims to improve infrastructure, enhance visitor experience and promote the city’s heritage and culture. Tourists will also be provided with information on historical landmarks as they travel through heritage zones in tonga. The initiative is expected to promote sustainable tourism and boost the local economy.

Why footpath, question public

However, citizens have strongly opposed the construction of the Experience Centre on the pedestrian pathway near Mysore Palace, a heritage zone. Residents argue that converting footpaths into tonga stands is unscientific and irresponsible, as it could affect pedestrian safety, disrupt traffic flow and inconvenience visitors.

The MCC has issued NOCs for ‘Tonga Experience Centres’ at Varaha Gate Tonga Stand, Balarama Gate Tonga Stand, Mysuru Zoo entrance, Kukkarahalli Lake Stable and Nazarbad Stable. These centres are expected to form the Kukkarahalli Lake Circuit, Shah Pasand Maharaja Circuit and Maharaja Circuit, each with separate routes and pricing for tourists.

MCC Commissioner unavailable

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif was unavailable for comment. However, sources within the MCC said, the NOC had been issued because the proposal seeking approval had not specified that the ‘Tonga Experience Centre’ would be constructed on a footpath.

“As soon as the MCC came to know that the footpath was being used for construction, the work was immediately stopped,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Tourism Department clarification

Assistant Director of Tourism Prabhuswamy said that the project is being implemented and supervised by Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited, while the local Tourism Department is only a facilitator.

“The work at the site has now been stopped. I came to know only last night that the footpath was being used for the construction,” he said.

Heritage guidelines very clear

The Heritage Committee guidelines are very clear. No concrete construction is permitted within the heritage zone, which extends up to 100 metres from Mysore Palace. The entire stretch covering Albert Victor Road, Town Hall, Ashoka Road, Harsha Road, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle and the surrounding Palace area falls within this heritage zone. I am surprised how the MCC could grant permission to encroach upon a footpath in such an area. I will personally inspect the spot this evening. — Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology and Member, District Heritage Committee