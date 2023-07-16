Mysore Palace paves way for blend of technology, human connection

July 16, 2023

A healthy combination of audio-visual virtual technology and tourist guides

Mysore/Mysuru: In this evolving landscape, where technology intertwines with the world of tourism, a heart-warming transformation is taking place at the Mysore Palace.

The very same technology that seemingly threatened the existence of tourist guides has ultimately become a powerful ally, elevating their role and enabling them to offer an even more immersive and personalised experience to visitors, with a combination of technology and human touch.

Realising the unique value that human interaction brings, the Mysore Palace Board has introduced audio and virtual guide services and at the same time has retained the services of over 20 tourist guides in a tech-assisted guided tour concept.

This innovative approach combines the convenience of digital information where the history is narrated through pre-recorded stories and the finer aspects or nuances of the Palace, its historical value and the rule of the Maharajas being conveyed with the expertise and warmth of local guides.

Tourists now have the option to experience the best of both worlds: The informative and engaging audio and virtual guide, supplemented by the invaluable presence of a knowledgeable guide. The guides, once feared to be replaced, now embrace technology as a tool to enhance their services rather than replace them.

As visitors enter the Palace, they are warmly greeted by the guides and the tourists have the option of taking either the service of the tourist guides or immersing themselves with the narration through headsets in the audio-visual experience.

At one’s fingertips

The audio guide offers rich and detailed descriptions of the Palace’s history and exhibits, allowing visitors to delve into the captivating world of the Wadiyars at their own pace. The immersive virtual elements, such as 360-degree views and videos, continue to captivate and engage visitors throughout their journey.

Moreover, with the majority of people having smartphones, it has become easier to access technology at a fingertip. Visitors can trace the history of Wadiyars on their cell phone itself, by downloading the App of Pinakin Travel Audio Guide from Google Playstore.

As the tourists walk through the Palace, they can obtain the information about the exhibits in detail on the basis of an exclusive code number. As such, the information related to 20 interesting matters from entry to exit can be obtained from the App.

For example, if a visitor is curious to know about Durbar Hall, he or she has to fill the code available on the board, on the app to access the details. Apart from audio, video service too is available. The information board related to audio and virtual guide is hung at several places inside the Palace, besides on the website of the Mysore Palace Board.

Adept in historical references

However, what sets this new approach apart is the harmonious blend of technology and human connection. The guides, armed with a wealth of additional information, are readily available to answer questions, provide additional context and offer anecdotes, interesting details and other information from the pages of history.

These guides are adept at discerning the unique interests and preferences of each visitor, tailoring their interactions accordingly. This fusion of technology and personal touch elevates the overall experience, making it both informative and deeply engaging.

Acknowledging the importance of the guides’ invaluable contribution, the Palace Board ensures that their financial stability is maintained. The guides receive fair compensation up to Rs. 300 – Rs. 400 for their services, appreciating their expertise and the emotional connection they forge with visitors.

Moreover, the guides undergo continuous training from fellow guides and also historians they know to stay up-to-date with history, enriching their knowledge base.

Additional tourist guides recruited

Secretary of Recognised Tourist Guides Association Ramesh told Star of Mysore that the audio-visual tech guides have not affected their business and they are continuing their services. “There is a demand for tourist guides and this is the reason why additional guides have been trained by the Palace Board and recruited. The Palace is supporting the lives of 20 guides,” he said.

“Tourists have realised that technology, while providing a convenient and informative foundation, cannot replace the charm and authenticity that we human guides bring to the table. They just seek information through the audio-visual set up and come to us as we ensure that they get more insights about the Palace and its illustrious history,” Ramesh added.