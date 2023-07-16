Justice Adi cracks whip on vendors selling banned plastic

July 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To rein in plastic menace in the city, National Green Tribunal (NGT) State Committee Chairman Justice Subhash B. Adi has cracked a whip on the vendors selling banned plastic materials.

The drive led by Justice Adi came a day after he issued stiff directions to the Officers to ban the use and sale of single use plastic at various tourist spots at a meeting held here on Friday.

The drive launched in the morning lasted afternoon with Justice Adi conducting surprise checks at the shops in various commercial establishments.

Justice Adi, who visited Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace North Gate, lauded a woman vendor outside for giving puja items in bamboo plates. During his previous visit, the vendor had given puja items in a plastic carry bag and Justice Adi was happy to acknowledge the change in the situation now.

Later, Justice Adi, along with the Officers of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), visited KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 each on two shopkeepers for selling banned plastic materials. Similar action was initiated against two shopkeepers at Mannar’s Market in Shivarampet.

When the traders here took exception demanding Justice Adi to take measures to stop production of banned plastic materials, the latter directed the Officers to suspend trade license if the shopkeepers repeat the offence. Besides, the Officers were told to form a team involving KSPCB, MCC and Police and continue the drive to inspect all the shops. If the Officers go alone, there are chances of facing trouble, the traders raising objection, added Justice Adi.

Justice Adi also visited Dalwoy Lake on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road that has been contaminated with a mix of sewage water and Kesare Waste Management Unit. MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Senior Environment Officer B.M. Prakash, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and Environment Engineer Mythri were present.