Former CM BSY’s grand-daughter ends life
News

Former CM BSY’s grand-daughter ends life

January 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Dr. Soundarya (30), grand-daughter of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY), reportedly committed suicide by hanging self at her residence here this morning.

Dr. Soundarya, who was a Physician at a reputed Hospital in Bengaluru, is the daughter of BSY’s second daughter  Padmavathi.

Dr. Soundarya was married to Dr. Neeraj, also a Physician, a couple of years ago and the couple have a child, it is learnt.

Dr. Soundarya residing at an apartment near Mount Carmel College in Vasanthnagar, was found hanging at her residence this morning, following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died minutes later, according to sources.

High Grounds Police visited the spot and the body has been shifted to Bowring Hospital.

