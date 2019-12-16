Former MLA demands retention of proposed Film City in Mysuru

December 16, 2019

Mysuru: – Maintaining that Mysuru is the best place in the State for having the Film City, former KR MLA M.K. Somashekar has urged the Government not to move the proposed Film City at Immavu near Mysuru to elsewhere.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here on Saturday, Somashekar said that Mysuru, which is known as the Cultural Capital of the State, also boasts of many top tourist spots, with thousands of tourists from across the globe visiting the city.

Asserting that film production activities take place in and around the city almost every other day, the former MLA pressed the Government to establish the Film City at Immavu as decided by the earlier Siddharamaiah-headed Government.

Highlighting the benefits of establishing the Film City in Mysuru, Somashekar took strong objection to the present Government’s move to shift the Film City to a place near Bengaluru.

Pointing out that the Siddharamaiah Government had earmarked 100 acres of land at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk, which is about 25 kms from Mysuru, he maintained that this place was most ideal for the Film City, considering the geographic nature of the place and its close proximity to Mysuru city, which is one of the top tourist destinations of the country.

Asking the ruling BJP Government to stop playing politics on Film City, Somashekar warned the Government that the people of Mysuru will strongly protest the shifting of the Film City.

Corporators Shobha Sunil and Lokesh Piya, former Corporator Sunil and youth leader Gunashekar were present.

