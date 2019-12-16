Miscreants assault people and snatch valuables in three separate cases on single night

December 16, 2019

Nanjangud: In separate incidents, a group of miscreants, who waylaid people at different places, have assaulted them with lethal weapons besides snatching away their cash and gold ornaments in Nanjangud on Saturday night alone.

In the first incident, the miscreants stopped Chikkarangaiah and Mallesh, who were returning to Singaripura on bike after attending a marriage ceremony, at a turning on Devarasanahalli Road in Halladakeri Layout on the pretext of asking them for a matchbox.

Soon after Chikkarangaiah stopped the bike, the miscreants assaulted them and made away with Rs.10,000 cash and 15 grams gold chain, before fleeing from the spot.

In the second incident, the miscreants attacked one Shantharaju, who was on his way to Alambur Manti on By-pass Road, have snatched Rs.1,500 cash and his mobile phone.

In the third incident, the miscreants assaulted one Mallesh, who was returning to Immavu from Bannari Amman Sugar Factory near Mallupura in his tractor after transporting sugarcane and snatched away Rs.2,300 cash from him.

Dy.SP Prabhakar Shinde, Circle Inspector Rajashekar visited the spots.

Police, who have suspected the incidents to be the handiwork of the same group, have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants.

