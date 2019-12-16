MCC constitutes ‘City Livelihood Committee’ Identifies 29 places for street vendors
December 16, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has identified 29 places for street vendors to carry on their business. A Committee, constituted by MCC, along with identifying the places for vendors, has also identified 14 places where street vending is prohibited which was decided at a meeting held recently.

As a few Corporators hinted that a few of the identified places for street vending were with very less movement of people, affecting the business, MCC Commissioner suggested the Zonal Commissioners to review the places identified for street vending and submit a report soon.

MCC has recognised 1856 street vendors in city and has distributed ID card and trade licence. The vendors have been effectively groomed on cleanliness. Infrastructure like power supply, water connection and toilet have to be provided at the 29 identified places, according to MCC sources.

The newly constituted MCC Committee called ‘City Livelihood Committee’ is headed by the MCC Commissioner with 22 members including Mayor, MUDA Commissioner, DCP, MCC Additional Commissioner, Deputy Revenue Commissioner, DDPI, Fire Officer, Food Safety Officer and Lead Bank Manager together with nine representatives of various organisations.

