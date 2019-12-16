Where devotees offer clay dog idols to deity

December 16, 2019

Napoklu: Have you heard of a Temple where figurines of dogs are offered as a vow (harake) to appease Gods? There is a unique Temple at the remote village of Bethu near Napoklu in Kodagu District where visitors are greeted with thousands of dog idols that look like they are howling.

The historical Makki Shasthavu Temple at Bethu draws thousands of devotees to its Jathra Mahotsava where the figurines of dogs are offered. It has been a practice for devotees to offer clay dogs to the deity in fulfilment of the vow they made. Devotees visit the Temple in large numbers and offer such clay dogs, during the annual fair of the Temple. This year, the fair is being held from Dec. 16 (today) to Dec. 19.

Centre for Truth: The Makki Shasthavu Temple is otherwise known as the “Centre for Truth” and every year, two fairs are held. While the first main fair is held during December, the second main fair is held during May. The Temple fair is marked by pomp in the region. The Temple is surrounded by thick forest and as the number of devotes is usually large, the entire campus of the Temple is filled with clay dogs.

On Dec. 16, clay dogs are offered as it is the day of ‘Dhanu Sankramana.’ Devotees climb the steps to have a glimpse of the stone idol of the presiding deity, ‘Shasthavu Devaru’, placed on a pedestal under a jackfruit tree and characterised by the trident (trishula). The circular pedestal is five feet in height.

The clay dogs are offered to the deity during the festival in December, on the day of ‘Dhanu Sankramana.’ The clay dogs, however, are prepared in the ‘Vruschika Masa’, a month before the festival. The order can be placed by paying Rs. 350 for a pair of dogs. The fairs are celebrated with rituals like Deeparadhane, Ajjappa Kola and Vishnumoorthy Kola.

Secret transportation: Once the clay dog idols are prepared, the idols are transported to the Temple during wee hours and they are carried in such a way that no one sees the transportation process. First, the idols are taken to the ‘Karpathachan Nade’ near the ‘Bethu Mandh.’ Here, the idols are worshipped with flowers, kumkum and sandalwood paste. Later, they are carried and deposited inside the Makki Shasthavu Temple around the pedestal that has the tridents (trishulas).

Interestingly, so secretive is the movement of the clay dogs that villagers do not venture on that road before the idols are shifted. There is a strictly followed belief that no one must cross the way of the idols. As such, people desist from walking on that road during the festival season.

Rotis for dogs: There is a tradition of preparing rice rotis to be given as offerings to the clay dogs as Naivedya. Men from the families that take the vow of offering clay dogs prepare a fireplace near the Temple with stones and they collect firewood and deposit them near the fireplace. The women from the family stay overnight at a designated place near Temple and bathe in cold water early in the morning.

They later powder the rice to prepare rotis and bake them on the fireplace that their men had prepared. Once the rotis are baked they place them on plantain leaves all along the route through which the men transport the clay idols of dogs.

Why the vow?: The vow of offering a clay dog is taken to protect the dogs of households from external attacks. If the dogs in the house are safe, the properties owned by the families like land, crops and wealth too will be safe from thieves and other threats. This is the firm belief the villagers of surrounding areas have.

Of late, there is a scarcity of fine clay. Realising this, the Temple Management Committee said that the clay dogs meant for the offerings were brought to the Temple from Dharmasthala at a cost of Rs. 1.20 lakh two years ago. Clay idols submitted by devotees in the previous years are replaced during the Temple fair.

The legend of the Temple

There are several legends associated with the Makki Shasthavu Temple. Many years ago, at the Temple, there was a ‘Thirula’ (a man who is possessed with a divine spirit). This Thirula was once imprisoned for some reason. During one of the festivals, there was a loud sound of drum beats at the Temple and this Thirula, under divine possession, broke the shackles of the prison and came before the Temple pedestal. Under divine influence, the Thirula was able to break the prison shackles and also free himself from the handcuffs by vigorously shaking his hands before the Makki Shasthavu deity. Due to sheer force, a broken piece of the handcuff flew and got etched to the bark of the jackfruit tree (see pic.). This metal piece can be seen even now. The clay used to prepare the idols is sourced from Balamuri village nearby. This has been the practice for the past 30 years. After preparing the idols, they have to be dried in shade. As per tradition, members belonging to 12 families of the village compulsorily bring 12 pairs of clay dogs and submit it at the Temple.

