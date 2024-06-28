24-year-old dies of heart attack
News

24-year-old dies of heart attack

June 28, 2024

Napoklu: A woman, who was getting ready for work, suffered a heart attack and died at her home in Nelaji village near Napoklu yesterday.

The deceased is Nilika Ponnappa (24), daughter of coffee planter Manavattira Ponnappa (Ponnu) and Sita couple, who was working as a data entry operator on outsource basis at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri.

Nilika, at about 7.45 am yesterday was getting ready in her room to go work when she suffered a heart attack, collapsed on the bed and breathed her last.

She is survived by her parents, sister Neleema, brother Bopanna and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at Nelaji village.

