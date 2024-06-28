Valmiki Development Corporation Scam: BJP stages massive protest, seeks resignation of CM Siddaramaiah

June 28, 2024

Police foil bid to lay siege to DC Office

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its Statewide agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs.187 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), the City and District Units of the BJP staged a massive protest in front of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Addressing the protestors, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said “It is a Rs.187 crore mega scam. The ruling Congress has misused most of the amount and spent at least Rs.89 crore. It transferred money to numerous suspicious bank accounts in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari and Davanagere districts, Hyderabad etc., in a suspected bid to fund Congress LS polls campaign.”

Wanting to know why the Finance Department was not informed when new Bank accounts were opened in great haste and the amount transferred, Srivatsa said the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra is not enough. He demanded that Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, KMVSTDC Chairman Basavaraj Daddal and CM Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio resign en masse in connection with the scam.

Earlier, the BJP workers who gathered in front of KMF Milk Dairy on Bannur Road in hordes from across the district, marched in a procession raising slogans against the Siddaramaiah Government to the new DC Office and tried to lay siege to the Office. But the large posse of Policemen, who were present at the spot, foiled the attempt by taking some of the BJP workers into preventive custody and dispersing others by resorting to mild lathi charge. City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra and others were present.

The scam came to light after P. Chandrashekaran, an Accounts Superintendent of KMVSTDC, was found dead last month. He had reportedly left behind a suicide note alleging illegal transfer of money from the Corporation to various Bank accounts.