Governor’s prosecution sanction against CM: HC seeks records from Guv’s Office; MUDA case to be heard tomorrow
News

August 30, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court (HC) yesterday directed the Governor’s office to submit records related to the sanction granted for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the order while adjourning the hearing on Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of the sanction to   Aug. 31 (tomorrow).

Earlier, the advocate representing the Governor informed the Court that the records concerning the grant of sanction would be submitted. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had granted the sanction on Aug. 17, following applications by Bengaluru-based social activists S.P. Pradeep Kumar and T.J. Abraham and Mysuru-based Snehamayi Krishna.

Representing Siddaramaiah, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the sanction was granted without proper consideration, as the Governor did not evaluate the merits of the complaints against Siddaramaiah.

The only reasoning evident in the Governor’s order was a reference to a Supreme Court judgement, concluding that the Governor need not follow the State Cabinet’s advice to reject the complaint against the Chief Minister.

Singhvi also argued that granting sanction for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to private individuals contradicts the legal provisions, which stipulate that such sanction should only be accorded to the investigating officer, not to any individual.

Citing the history of how sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife as compensation for acquired lands, Singhvi emphasised that Siddaramaiah had never dealt with the MUDA and had no official role in the site allotment process.

