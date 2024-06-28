‘MUDA collecting taxes from Layouts handed over to MCC’
June 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA G.T. Devegowda has directed MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff to write to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) again, not to collect taxes from the residents of Ananda Nagar, which has been already handed over to MCC.

Citing Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, GTD said “As per the Act, the local bodies should collect the tax, but MUDA is doing so. Instead, MUDA should direct the residents towards MCC to pay the tax.”

With the handing over of MUDA – developed layouts to MCC, the latter is providing services related to issuance of Khata and creating basic infrastructural facilities. But still, MUDA is collecting the taxes and hence a letter should be written to MUDA about the matter, GTD told MCC Officers.

The blueprint of Ananda Nagar spread over an extent of 39 acres and 23 guntas has been revised thrice, before approving the same. During the first phase, there were 421 houses followed by second phase-395 houses and third phase-532 houses. At the outset, it has also come to light that, the sites have been developed on 3.17 acres of kharab land too, as mentioned in the record. The Technical Wing should inspect whether the land earmarked for developing park and Civic Amenities (CA) site is geographically available, besides taking a count of allotted and unallotted sites and those released by MUDA. The information should be obtained from land surveyors, the MLA said.

Most importantly, in the revised blueprint of Ananda Nagar, that was approved on May 5, 2003, the availability of land mentioned was 39 acres against the actual extent of 39 acres and 23 guntas, without mentioning any reasons for excluding 23 guntas of land. Hence, action should be taken after verifying the related records, said GTD.

