Walk to learn civic issues in your Wards: GTD tells MCC Officers

June 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has suggested the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to go on a walk or a tour of the Wards in their jurisdiction in the morning hours, to understand the problems faced by people and redress them.

He was speaking during a progress review meeting on MCC Wards in the limits of his Constituency, at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Hall of MCC yesterday.

Directing the officials to act responsibly, GTD said “By visiting the Wards in the early hours, the Officers can prepare a list of grievances and find solutions to them at the earliest. By doing so, the Officers should address minor issues, so that the residents grappled with issues won’t knock on their doors. Let the serious issues remain, but ensure foolproof job on your part.”

In the absence of Corporators, MCC Officers should have a direct contact with people and respond to their woes pertaining to drinking water, electricity and Underground Drainage (UGD), he said.

Earlier, GTD who took MCC Officers to task over erratic water supply, UGD and improper maintenance of parks, which were brought to his notice by residents, warned the Officers to take precautionary measures and do follow up about the action taken.

He sought explanation about problems being faced in Ward Nos. 7, 44, 45, 46 and 58 and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and directed to solve them in a speedy manner and apprise him.

The intention behind building a park will be fruitful only when it is maintained properly. Or else, they will turn into a haven of illicit activities. There are 16 parks in Chamundeshwari Constituency coming under MCC limits, the maintenance of which should be proper, without giving room for complaints. Along with this, steps should be taken for disposal of waste generated by road side vendors, GTD told MCC Health Officer.

He also instructed to provide basic infrastructural facilities for Ashraya Houses being built by MCC in Gurur, Bogadi and Hinkal villages, before handing over them to local bodies. He also sought information about the level of construction works related to Ashraya Houses at Mandakalli.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Additional Commissioner Kusuma Kumari, Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu, Zonal Assistant Commissioner Satyamurthy, Senior Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh and leaders of Wards were present.