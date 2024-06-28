Glass bridge in Madikeri faces landslide risk; closed  

June 28, 2024

Heavy rains pound Kodagu District; Dubare Elephant Camp shut as River Cauvery swells

Kushalnagar: The second glass bridge in Kodagu district, installed just four months ago at Nandi Motte in Hebbatageri village on the road to Abbey Falls and Mandalapatti in Madikeri taluk, is now facing a precarious situation.

Following a landslide underneath the bridge on Wednesday night, the three supporting pillars of the bridge have become unstable, exacerbated by heavy rains which further destabilised the hilly terrain.

The first glass skywalk bridge in the district — ‘Pappy’s Bridge of Coorg’ — located at Udoth Motte near Madikeri on Bhagamandala Road, stands 78 feet tall, with a length of about 32 metres and a width of 2 metres.

Acting swiftly on reports of landslides threatening public safety, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja this morning ordered Madikeri Tahsildar Praveen to immediately inspect the area. Following the Tahsildar’s visit, the DC ordered the gates of the glass bridge to be locked, preventing entry.

Hailed as the tallest glass bridge in South India, this facility also features a skywalk. The bridge stands 270 feet high, 180 feet long and 8 feet wide. It is constructed with 40 mm toughened glass and supported by pillars.

At any given time, over 30 visitors can stand and walk on the bridge, enjoying breathtaking views from 270 feet above the ground. Each visitor is permitted to stay on the bridge for 10 minutes, with a cost of Rs. 300 per person.

The location where the glass bridge stands is reportedly unsuitable for development and has been classified as a landslide-prone area and a Green Belt Zone. During the 2018 landslide, the ground in this area cracked, prompting the Kalakeri Nidugane Gram Panchayat to reject proposals for residential construction and borewell drilling.

Despite these concerns over ground stability, questions are now being raised regarding how permission was granted for the construction of this glass bridge. Area residents alleged that except for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Kalakeri Nidugane Gram Panchayat, no other permissions have been secured to build the bridge. Villagers also have filed a complaint with the Zilla Panchayat CEO.

Residents and concerned citizens have urged the District Administration to immediately review all pertinent documents and take necessary measures to avert any potential disaster. This issue has sparked significant public concern due to its implications for public safety and infrastructure stability in the region.

Pictures show the slanted supporting pillars after the landslide.

Dubare Elephant Camp closed

In response to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the River Cauvery, leading to a significant rise in water levels, the Dubare Elephant Camp near Nanjarayapatna, Kushalnagar Taluk, on the banks of the River has been closed to visitors. The Forest Department has implemented strict restrictions on entry to ensure the safety of all.

Visitors intending to reach Dubare must cross the swollen River, as there is no bridge available. However, due to the current water levels, boating services have been suspended until the situation improves.

Effective immediately, entry to the Dubare Elephant Camp has been prohibited. The Forest Department has arranged for transportation using four motor boats to ferry visitors across the River and to the camp. This service will resume once conditions permit safe access.