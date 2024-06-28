UoM presents Rs. 80.35 crore deficit budget for 2024-25
UoM presents Rs. 80.35 crore deficit budget for 2024-25

June 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A deficit budget of Rs. 80.35 crore for the year 2024-25 was presented by Finance Officer K.S. Rekha at the University of Mysore (UoM)  Academic Council Meeting held at Crawford Hall here this morning.

Rekha said the expected revenue is Rs. 277.39 crore as against the expenditure of Rs. 357.74 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs. 80.35 crore.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, also a Member of UoM Academic Council, who objected to the budget said that there are 1,340 non-teaching staff appointed on temporary basis, who are being paid a total of Rs. 2.5 crore as salaries and Rs. 120 crore as pension annually. He said the Government provides only Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 25 crore annually and the rest should be sourced through fees and other revenue means. The MLC then questioned why such unnecessary appointments were made.

Replying to it, Registrar V.R. Shylaja said that the appointments were made between 2000 and 2020 as it was necessary and added that they were rationalising it by following the related procedures. She also said that there is a shortage of teaching staff and the Government should look into it at the earliest.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. Basappa and other Committee members were present.

