‘Somanathapura Tourist Circuit planned during forthcoming Dasara’

June 28, 2024

Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha inaugurates two-day India Domestic Travel Mart

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chennakeshava Temple at Somanathapura near Bannur in the district, that was declared United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in September 2023, still remains unexplored by many tourists, when it comes to the volume of tourists visiting other places of interest in Mysuru and its surroundings. To promote Somanathapura as a prominent tourist destination, the Department of Tourism has bigger plans to attract visitors under Somanathapura Tourist Circuit, during Mysuru Dasara.

This was disclosed to media persons by M.K. Savitha, Joint Director of Tourism, on the sidelines of two-day India Domestic Travel Mart, that was inaugurated at Le Ruchi The Prince Hotel, in city this morning. The event comprising about 30 stalls is organised by India Travel Mart Exhibitions and will be organised in Begaluru too in the coming days.

Savitha said, to promote tourist places like Somanathapura, Talakad and Mudukuthore Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, forming a circuit, these sites will be illuminated, besides hosting musical events and running special buses to those places, for 10 days during Dasara.

Many tourists, who visit Mysuru, will be having Bandipur Forest as their next destination on itinerary. But not many are aware about Somanathapura temple (popular as Chennakeshava temple), its historical and architectural significance belonging to Hoysala era. Hence, the plan to promote Somanathapura Tourist Circuit, she added.

Reacting to a query, Savitha said it is not possible to run Ambaari double-decker buses on Somanathapura circuit, considering its height.

Ticketgenie App

The Department also has plans to introduce Ticketgenie App to provide easy access to the tourist spots in and around Mysuru in the coming days, said Savitha.

“Tourists can avail all info about tourist spots in and around Mysuru, right from the opening and closing hours, holiday, illumination timings of Palace etc. They can also buy ticket online through the App and have a direct access to these tourist spots. The group tourists/ visitors, visiting four and above tourist spots can also avail concession in entry fee. This provides a hassle free experience for tourists,” she said.

President of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, Mysuru Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth, Hon. President C.A. Jayakumar, Director of Jupiter Travel Exhibitions T.J.P. Raju and others were present.