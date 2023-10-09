Dasara Film Festival from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22

October 9, 2023

Street Festival planned on K.R. Boulevard

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara-2023, the week-long Dasara Film Festival (Dasara Chalanachitrotsava) will be held at two venues in city from Oct. 16 to 22.

Announcing this at a press meet at the Tourism Department Office in Hotel Mayura Hoysala premises on JLB Road here this morning, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha said that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the festival at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road at 11.30 am on Oct.15.

Renowned Music Director Hamsalekha, who will inaugurate Nada Habba Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 15, actor couple Sunilkumar (Darling Krishna) and Milana Nagaraj, actresses Manvitha Kamat, Mayuri and Vaibhavi Shandilya will be present during the inauguration.

Prior to the inauguration of the programme, noted actor Sadhu Kokila and team will present a Music programme at 10 am on that day, she said.

The week-long Film Festival will take place from Oct. 16 to 22 at INOX in Mall of Mysore on M.G. Road and DRC Cinemas in Jayalakshmipuram.

The films selected for the festival will be screened at INOX and DRC screens from Oct. 16 to 22.

Members of the public can watch all films of the week-long festival by buying a Rs. 500 pass, while the same for students is priced at Rs. 300.

However, cine-goers who want to watch only one film of their choice on a particular day, have to buy the ticket that is priced at Rs. 100 per head. There will be online registration for passes and the registration opens on Oct. 10 and closes on Oct. 22.

Continuing, Savitha said that all those who buy passes will be provided with a free booklet that contains details about the films that would be screened during the festival. It has also been planned to conduct an interaction with the respective film Producers and Directors after the screening of the film, she added.

Regarding other activities for promoting tourism during Dasara, Savitha said that vast publicity will be given at all National and International airports in the country. The other activities include Kite Festival (Gaalipata Utsava) near Lalitha Mahal Helipad, Heli-ride and Vintage Car rally, Chamundi Hill trekking competition, Laser Show in the Palace premises etc., the dates of which will be announced shortly.

Another plan this year is to host ‘Street Fest’ on Krishnaraja Boulevard, she added.

It may be recalled, three Open Street Festivals, two in 2017 and one in 2018, saw stupendous success but at the same time, the latter two festivals were marred by alleged incidents of molestations. Hence, the Street Festival was cancelled in 2019.

Brand Mysuru Logo

She further said that ‘Brand Mysuru’ logo has been selected and the same will be released shortly after due formalities, adding that the Committee had received 45 entries for the Logo contest.

About 300 ‘Pravasi Mitras’ will be deployed for assisting tourists both domestic and international, who will be visiting the city for Dasara, she added.