Golden Throne assembled at Palace

October 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: While typically not accessible to the public or tourists, one of the significant rituals observed during the Navarathri celebrations involves the assembly of the jewel-encrusted Golden Throne, known as the ‘Rathna-Khachita Suvarna Simhasana.’ This intricate process took place this morning in the Amba Vilas Durbar Hall of the Mysore Palace, accompanied by traditional rituals.

Today, being Bhadrapadamasa Krishna Paksha Dashami Day, the ceremonial proceedings commenced at 7.30 am with the performance of sacred rituals, including Navagraha Homa, Shanti Homa, Ganapathi Homa and Chamundi Puja, conducted by a dedicated team of priests from the Mysore Palace.

Subsequently, the Strong Room located in the underground section of the Mysore Palace, housing the Golden Throne, was unlocked.

From there, eight sections of Suvarna Simhasana and six sections of Silver Bhadrasana were carefully transported to the Durbar Hall, each accompanied by armed Police personnel.

In total, the Golden Throne consists of 14 parts, including the steps leading to the throne, a golden umbrella, the main seat with cushions and armrests, to name a few. Approximately 20 members of the Palace staff were involved in assembling them.

Between 10.05 am and 10.35 am, during the auspicious Vruschika Lagna, the Palace staff meticulously examined all the components retrieved from the Strong Room and assembled the throne in preparation for the 414th Dasara festivities. Meanwhile, the Bhadrasana was assembled at Kannadi Thotti, under tight Police security measures.

As part of this ritual, the Pattada Aane (elephant), Pattada Kudure (horse), Pattada Hasu (cow) and Pattada Onte (camel), all adorned with royal clothes, were also brought in from the Palace Goshala for pujas performed at Kalyana Mantapa.

To maintain the sanctity of the process, CCTV cameras installed between the Strong Room and the Amba Vilas Durbar Hall corridor were covered and staff members were asked not to carry mobile phones inside; their phones were kept in lockers.

Entry for tourists was restricted and even the shops inside the Palace perimeter remained closed until noon.

Traditionally, artisans from Gejjagalli village in Nanjangud assemble the throne. However, this time, Palace employees undertook the task, deviating from tradition. Sources cited that those who assembled the throne during the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s time had passed away.

Nonetheless, a carpenter from Gejjagalli was appointed as a permanent staff member of the Palace and supervised and guided today’s throne assembly. Member of Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others were present.

The month-long Sharannavaratri celebrations have now commenced at the Palace and following the assembly of the Golden Throne, the Khas Durbar, or the Private Durbar of the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15. The assembling of idols of Simha (Lion) to the throne will be done on the first day of Navaratri, just before the Khas Durbar.