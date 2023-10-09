MCC gets accolades for civil services capacity building

October 9, 2023

Annual Capacity Building Plan begins for six pilot cities — Mysuru, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Rajkot, Nagpur and Pune

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has received a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for onboarding the Corporation on IGOT Karmayogi, a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

Mission Karmayogi promotes citizen-centred governance and facilitates a shift from a ‘rule-based’ to a ‘role-based’ learning system, emphasising competency-driven capacity building and human resource management.

Mysuru has achieved a milestone with 282 users onboarded and 70 courses completed as on Oct. 5, 2023. The other cities are Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Rajkot, Nagpur, and Pune. These six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have embarked on their iGOT Karmayogi journey, enrolling a total of 3,852 officials who have collectively completed over 4,561 courses.

The ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ was awarded by Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Petroleum & Natural Gas at an event in New Delhi on Thursday and the award was received by MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff. The event was conducted by MoHUA, Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat.

Of the 4,950 Urban Local Bodies, Mysuru, has secured this distinction. The event was also attended by MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Somashekar. The award was presented as part of the National Workshop on Capacity Building of Urban Local Bodies.

The workshop marked the launch of three key initiatives — ‘Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) for MoHUA’, Annual Capacity Building Plans for 6 pilot ULBs (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Rajkot, Nagpur, and Pune) and ‘A Comprehensive Toolkit for preparing the Capacity Building Plans for ULBs.’

The event was attended by more than 250 officials including Municipal Commissioners, senior officials from Urban Local Bodies, State Government, knowledge and industry partners, faculty from training institutes, and officials of MoHUA and the Capacity Building Commission. The workshop witnessed productive interaction and discussions underscoring the significance of continuous improvements and introducing new skills within ULBs.

The participants attending the workshop were taken through the approach, observations and learnings identified in preparation of Annual Capacity Building Plan for 6 pilot cities (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Rajkot, Nagpur, and Pune), identify and propose solutions to improve capacity-building initiatives at the ULB level, share best practices and resources amongst ULBs and Training Institutes, and create a framework and approach that can be applied to other ULBs in the future.