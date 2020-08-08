Engineer and Revenue Inspector test COVID-19 positive

August 8, 2020

N.S. Road MCC Zone-6 Office sealed

Mysore/Mysuru: The MCC Zone-6 Office on Narayana Shastri Road (N.S. Road) has been sealed down till Sunday after an Engineer and a Revenue Inspector attached to the Zonal Office tested positive for COVID-19.

Soon after learning that the duo were found COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, the authorities sealed down the Zonal Office on Friday morning. The entire Office premises has been sanitised. Also, the Zonal Officer Nagaraj and all other staff have been asked to be under home isolation and also to undergo throat swab test. Only those personnel who test negative in the lab report are asked to resume duty on Monday.

The MCC Zone-6 Office is the latest to join the list of Government Offices getting sealed down after the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, the City Court Complexes, the general section of the City Police Commissioner Office at the new building, ACP (Traffic) Office on Vinoba Road in Shivarampet and several Police Stations of the city.