Mysuru’s Snake Shyam and 16 contestants in Bigg Boss House

October 9, 2023

Bengaluru: The stage is set for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, one of the most popular television shows with the highest TRP ratings. Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, he adds a special touch to the show’s foundation.

Season 10 will be taking place in a grandiose new house, promising an extravaganza like never before. Situated in the scenic outskirts of Bengaluru, this magnificent abode is poised to redefine the standards of reality television.

This time, production has moved from the usual Innovative Film City to the renowned Banyan Tree location on Mysuru Road.

Spanning a colossal 1,200 sq. ft., the new Bigg Boss Kannada house is making headlines as the largest and most elaborate house in the history of the show across all its language variants.

The house also packed with exciting features that are sure to keep the contestants on their toes and the audience glued to their screens.

Prominent among the contestants this time is Mysuru’s own Snake Shyam (M.S. Balasubramanya), who entered the Bigg Boss House as the eighth contestant yesterday.

Snake Shyam is a snake enthusiast and wildlife conservationist who rescues and rehabilitates snakes. He was featured on National Geographic in the special “Croc Chronicles: Snakes, Karma, Action” and also appeared on the Discovery channel.

Despite lacking formal herpetology training, Shyam is widely recognised across the Mysore region as a “naturalist on wheels.” He is involved in rescuing snakes while imparting knowledge about them to the public. Shyam has caught over 53,000 snakes in around 40 years. Interestingly, Shyam has also served as a Corporator at Mysuru City Corporation and the city has honoured him by naming a street after him.

Contestants’ list: Namratha Gowda, Snehith Gowda, Ishani, Vinay Gowda, Santhosh Kumar Aka Tukali Santu, Neetu Vanajjakshi, Siri Aka Sreeja, Snake Shyam, Bhagyasri, Gaurish Akki, and Michael Ajay.

However, the entry of Drone Prathap, Bullet Rakshak, Varthur Santhosh, Karthik Mahesh, Tanisha Kuppanda and Sangeetha Sringeri into the house was put on hold as they did not get enough votes from the viewers. In the end, they were sent to the house for a week.