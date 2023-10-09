Election Commission announces poll schedule for five States

October 9, 2023

Voting on Nov. 7 for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram; Counting on Dec. 3

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, this morning announced the dates for Assembly elections in five states to be held next month, beginning the process for key regional polls ahead of national elections due next year.

The poll body announced the dates for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Mizoram will go to polls on Nov. 7 while Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases — on Nov. 7 and 17. Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on Nov. 17, Rajasthan on Nov. 23 and Telangana on Nov. 30. The results will be declared on Dec. 3.

The Election Commission will decide on J&K elections at right time while keeping in mind security situation and other elections there,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators from 230 constituencies while the Congress- governed Rajasthan Assembly comprises 200 seats.

In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi will face off against BJP and the Congress over 119 Assembly seats. In the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly, Congress is all set to fight the BJP while both the parties will attempt to get a foothold in the 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, currently led by the Mizo National Front. There will be 1.77 lakh polling stations across these five States said, Chief Commissioner.

