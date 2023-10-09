Abhimanyu to carry wooden howdah from this evening

October 9, 2023

Will carry a total weight of over 750 kg

Mysore/Mysuru: After undergoing training on Jumboo Savari route along with other Dasara elephants, Golden Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu will begin his training of carrying the 280 kgs Wooden Howdah, the exact replica of the Golden Howdah from today evening.

He will carry a total weight of over 750 kg which includes Gaadhi-Namdha (cushion like material), ropes, 280 kg Wooden Howdah and 500 sand bags.

Abhimanyu will be led near the residence of the Mysore royal family, where a crane has been installed and puja will be performed to the Wooden Howdah between 5.10 pm and 5.20 pm. Gaadhi-Namdha will then be placed on Abhimanyu’s back which will be fastened with ropes and the Wooden Howdah will then be placed on Gaadhi-Namdha with the help of the crane and secured. Later, sand bags will be placed inside the Wooden Howdah and the weight will be increased in phases.

Abhimanyu will then be led to Balarama Gate along with other Dasara elephants from where they will march to the torchlight parade grounds via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazar, Highway Circle and Nelson Mandela Road to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Training in carrying the Wooden Howdah will also be provided to Mahendra, who will take part in Srirangapatna Dasara, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Bhima and Kanjan.

It may be recalled that the first batch of nine Dasara elephants – Captain Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Kanjan, Vijaya, Arjuna, Bhima, Varalakshmi and Mahendra arrived at Mysuru on Sept. 1 and the second batch of five elephants namely Rohit, Hiranya, Lakshmi, Prashanth and Sugreev arrived on Sept. 25. While the first batch of nine Dasara elephants had begun their training after their weights were checked (except Arjuna) on Sept. 6, the weight of all 14 Dasara elephants were checked on Sept. 27 morning and the second batch of five elephants began to undergo training along with the first batch of Dasara elephants from Sept. 29.

Forest Department officials, elephant caretakers and others will accompany the Dasara elephants.