September 26, 2024

Gold Card, Torchlight Parade tickets gone in a jiffy

Mysuru: The Gold Cards and Torchlight Parade tickets that went up for sale online this morning was sold out in a jiffy. However, the Jumboo Savari tickets were still available when we went to the press at 1.30 pm.

The Gold Card priced – Rs. 6,500, ticket to watch Jumboo Savari procession at Palace premises – Rs. 3,500 and Torchlight Parade – Rs. 1,000 were up for sale on www.mysoredasara.gov.in from 9 am today.

The tickets will be available online till Sept. 30. However, there was no information about the number of tickets put on sale on Day-1.