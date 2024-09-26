BJP ups ante, wants CM Siddaramaiah to resign

September 26, 2024

Opposition leaders try to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha; taken to preventive Police custody

Bengaluru: BJP leaders led by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha premises demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, here this morning.

The protestors holding placards shouted slogans against CM Siddarmaiah and the Congress party apart from demanding to tender his resignation.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra demanded for a CBI probe stating that a transparent investigation would not be possible by Lokayukta Police belonging to Chief Minister’s home district Mysuru.

“Siddaramaiah had sought the resignation of the then CM B.S. Yediyurappa to make way for free and fair investigation. Now, he must stick to his words and step down and facilitate an impartial probe,” he added.

Later, the BJP leaders tried to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha where they were stopped by the Police and taken into preventive custody.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons CM Siddarmaiah reiterated that he won’t resign.

KPCC President and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar also mentioned, there was no such proposal in the party to seek the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, the Special Court for People’s Representatives had ordered for a probe against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA site allotment case.

Special Court Judge announced the judgment in connection with a private complaint filed by Mysuru based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna after the Karnataka High Court upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (Sept. 24) in the alleged MUDA Scam related to illegal allotment of 14 sites to his (Siddaramaiah) wife Parvathi.