DG&IGP holds meeting in city
DG&IGP holds meeting in city

October 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan arrived in city this noon for a series of meeting with senior Police officers of the Southern Range and the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate.

The State Top Cop arrived from Bengaluru by road and reached Mysuru this noon. He was provided a ceremonial guard of honour at the DG Suite, opposite the Office of the Superintendent of Police.

Soon after arrival and exchanging pleasantries, the DG&IGP began a meeting with the officers from Southern Range — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar. DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, SPs of all the districts including Mysuru SP Seema Latkar and Additional SPs were present.

After lunch at the official residence of City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Alok Mohan will chair a meeting with the officers of the City Commissionerate and discuss the security measures for Dasara.

