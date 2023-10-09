Folk and cultural themes take centre stage at Yuva Sambhrama
Folk and cultural themes take centre stage at Yuva Sambhrama

October 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Folk and cultural themes, dance-dramas on patriotism and environmental awareness by college students were the highlights amidst glittering lights on the third evening of the Dasara Yuva Sambhrama held at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri yesterday.

Students of Kyatanahalli Government PU College in Pandavapura taluk presented a scintillating dance-drama with a Military theme, that drew applause from the audience.

Teaming up, students of Government ITI, Malavalli and Government PU College, Kirugavalu, performed a ‘Jai Javan, Jai Kisan’ theme dance.

Students of Rotary Composite PU College of Mandya district performed ‘Varaha Roopam’ song dance of the super-hit film ‘Kantara,’ which received a thunderous applause from the gathering.

Specially abled students of Mysuru’s Abhyudaya Seva Samsthe, St. Jospeh’s Women’s College on Mahadevapura Road in the city, Bharati Stree Seva Samaja ITI in Brindavan Extension and T. Narasipur’s Menasikyatanahalli Government PU College presented various song and dance performances, much to the delight of the audience.

Students of Hangala Government Degree College, Gundlupet taluk, Gundlupet JSS College, JSS PU College on Ooty Road in Mysuru, NDRK College of Hassan, Shivamogga’s Sahyadri Arts College, Hunsur’s Vidyavaridhi Composite PU College and other colleges presented various performances.

Students of Chamarajanagar’s Bhogapura Residential Degree College presented an attractive  dance performance based on the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Students of Srikanteshwara Composite PU College, K.N. Pura in Kyatamaranahalli in Mysuru, performed a rhythm dance which made the audience stand up and dance with delight.

Students of Mariyala JSS ITI College, Chamarajanagar, presented a dance-drama based on the topic ‘Maadari Karnatakavaguvalli Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadeyara Paatra’.

University of Mysore Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Prof. Bhaskar, Sushma, Pratap and others were present.

