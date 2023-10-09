CM assures CA site allotment letter from MUDA to MDJA

October 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has assured Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) that he would direct the MUDA Commissioner to issue allotment letter of the CA site that has already been sanctioned to MDJA.

A delegation led by MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar met the CM at his Sharadadevinagar residence here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking issuance of CA site allotment letter to MDJA.

Ravikumar apprised the CM that there has been an inordinate delay in the issuance of allotment letter of the site which has already been sanctioned by MUDA. Pointing out that MDJA has plans to get the foundation stone for the building laid by the CM himself, Ravikumar appealed the CM to sanction grants for the same.

The CM told the delegation that he would direct the MUDA Commissioner to issue the allotment letter soon and would take measures for release of grants for the construction of the building on the sanctioned site.

MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, Secretary P. Rangaswamy, Rural Vice-President Dharmapura Narayan, State Committee Member B. Raghavendra, Executive Committee Member R. Krishna, Photographer Suttur Nanjundanayaka and others were present.