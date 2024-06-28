Rider killed as bus hits

June 28, 2024

Hunsur: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot when a KSRTC bus rammed into the bike he was riding on National Highway – 275 near Arasu Kallahalli village in the taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manju (25), son of Ravi and a resident of Kurubarahosalli village in the taluk.

Manju had been to his in-laws’ house at Ramanathapura village in Periyapatna, to see his wife and baby. His wife was under post-delivery care at her parents’ house.

After seeing his wife and baby, Manju, was proceeding towards his place on his Hero Honda Splendor bike (KA-45-ED-2381). When he was proceeding on NH-275 near Kallahalli village in the taluk, a KSRTC bus (KA-19-F-3464), which was proceeding from Mysuru to Mangaluru hit the bike resulting in Manju getting killed on the spot.

Hunsur Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and seized both vehicles involved in the accident.