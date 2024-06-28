Rider killed as bus hits
News

Rider killed as bus hits

June 28, 2024

Hunsur: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot when a KSRTC bus rammed into the bike he was riding on National Highway – 275 near Arasu Kallahalli village in the taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manju (25), son of Ravi and a resident of Kurubarahosalli village in the taluk.

Manju had been to his in-laws’ house at Ramanathapura village in Periyapatna, to see his wife and baby. His wife was under post-delivery care at her parents’ house.

After seeing his wife and baby, Manju, was proceeding towards his place on his Hero Honda Splendor bike (KA-45-ED-2381). When he was proceeding on NH-275 near Kallahalli village in the taluk, a KSRTC bus (KA-19-F-3464), which was proceeding from Mysuru to Mangaluru hit the bike resulting in Manju getting killed on the spot.

Hunsur Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and seized both vehicles involved in the accident.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching