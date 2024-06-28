Panel discussion tomorrow on ‘Core Concerns of Our Times’
News

Panel discussion tomorrow on ‘Core Concerns of Our Times’

June 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MOF) has organised a panel discussion on ‘Core Concerns of Our Times’ by three Columnists and an Editor (of Deccan Herald) at 10.30 am on June 29 at Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, Krishnaraja Boulevard, Mysuru.

The three Columnists are  Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere (retd.), Capt. G.R. Gopinath and Ravi Joshi. Maj. Gen. Vombatkere has to his credit over 900 published articles in print and  e-journals. He is a member of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) & People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL). He will speak on ‘Impacts of Development on People.’

Captain Gopinath is a soldier, farmer and entrepreneur whose Air Deccan gave wings to the dreams of the common man to fly. He will speak on ‘The Republic and its Discontents.’

Ravi Joshi is a retired civil servant who worked in the External Intelligence Agency, R&AW. He is presently a Columnist & Commentator on the national political scene. He will speak on ‘Secularism as a Constitutional Promise to the Minorities.’

The fourth panellist S. Raghotham is Opinion Editor, Deccan Herald and specialises in strategic affairs. He will speak on the topic ‘Role of Media in a Democracy.’

The panel discussion-cum-talk is open to all. For details, contact Mob: 94498-19536.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching