Over 4,000 cases disposed off at last Lok Adalat of the year

December 16, 2019

Mysuru: The fourth and the last National Lok Adalat of the year 2019 that was held yesterday, saw settlement of 4,709 cases with a total compensation of   Rs.21.78 crore.

The Lok Adalat was held at the District Law Courts Complex and the Court at Malalawadi (behind Apollo Hospital) on Saturday, in the absence of advocates who decided to stay away from the proceedings in protest against the Government order cancelling  fourth Saturday holiday for Courts.

A total of 15,258 cases, including over two thousand pre-litigation cases were taken up. The Adalat saw settlement of 357 pre-litigation cases with total compensation of Rs.3.61 crore and 4,352 other cases with total compensation of Rs.18.17 crore.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which conducted the Lok Adalat, took the assistance of Para-legal volunteers, Public Prosecutors and social workers for the settlement of cases, following boycott   by advocates.

