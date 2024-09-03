Former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh not suspended in ‘Quid Pro Quo’: Social activist
News

Former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh not suspended in ‘Quid Pro Quo’: Social activist

September 3, 2024

Mysuru: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who petitioned the Karnataka Governor to sanction the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the land allotment scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has reacted to the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said, “many prominent individuals dismissed my accusation that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had illegally obtained a site under the 50:50 ratio as false. However, Siddaramaiah’s own Government has provided an appropriate response. The suspension order of former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar clearly states that the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio was illegal.” 

“While Siddaramaiah claimed that the sites were obtained according to the rules, some great personalities called me a ‘rowdy’. It turns out now that my so-called ‘rowdy’ statement was actually true. The Chief Minister’s statement turned out to be false,” he remarked sarcastically.

“Now, the distinguished individuals who labelled me a ‘rowdy’ should answer this. Let’s wait and see. The Siddaramaiah Government suspended Dinesh Kumar but didn’t touch another Commissioner, Dr. D.B. Natesh, who also rampantly and illegally allocated sites under the 50:50 ratio. Why? Because Natesh allocated sites to Siddaramaiah’s family. Dr. Natesh has not been suspended to repay this favour,” Snehamayi Krishna said.

