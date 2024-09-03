MUDA 50:50 site scam: Former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar suspended

September 3, 2024

Mysuru: In a significant development surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, which has placed the Karnataka Congress Government under the scanner, former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, appointed Registrar of Haveri University on Aug. 29, has been suspended from service.

A Government Order dated Aug. 31, 2024, signed by Umadevi, Under Secretary to the Department of Administrative and Personnel Reforms (DPAR), confirms Dinesh Kumar’s suspension pending a departmental inquiry.

Public and political circles erupted in outrage after the State Government appointed Dinesh Kumar to a top University administrative position, despite serious allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Dinesh Kumar was transferred from MUDA on July 1, after the Urban Development Minister ordered an inquiry into irregularities in site allotments under the 50:50 ratio scheme. Although transferred, no new posting had been assigned to him until his appointment as Haveri University’s Registrar on Aug. 29.

Technical Committee’s report

Dinesh Kumar’s suspension follows a Technical Committee’s report, which probed severe charges against him, including failure to comply with Government directives issued over time.

The detailed suspension order by Under Secretary Umadevi noted that despite being MUDA’s Chief Executive and Administrative Officer, Dinesh Kumar did not adhere to Government directions, violating several provisions of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Act, 1987.

Many of his decisions flouted established rules and the officer neglected several project procedures. The suspension order highlights that during his tenure, housing project procedures were disregarded, with development plans neither prepared nor approved in accordance with design maps before seeking Government approval.

MUDA has been undertaking projects on lands without proper land acquisition or prior Government approval, with officials making unauthorised recommendations and actions for alternative site approvals, contrary to the KUDA Act, according to the suspension letter.

Unauthorised recommendations

In older developed layouts where land was acquired and sites were allotted, there is still no information on compensation disbursement even after several years. Despite this, officials continue to make unauthorised recommendations and actions without proper documentation, the letter noted.

During MUDA meetings on 6.11.2020 and 20.11.2020, resolutions were passed concerning the formation of layouts without proper land acquisition in previously developed areas. It was observed that Dinesh Kumar approved alternative sites or bits of land in violation of these resolutions, without bringing such matters to the attention of the meeting.

Violation under 50:50 ratio

Additionally, a proposal was presented to the MUDA meeting to allot sites in developed layouts at a 50:50 ratio in exchange for land used for various purposes. This action contravenes the KUDA Act of 1987 and the Allotment of Sites Rules of 1991.

The 50:50 ratio rules refer to The Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Sites in Lieu of Compensation for the Land Acquired) Rules, 2009, effective from 30.7.2009. Rule 3(E) mandates that site allotment be conducted via a lottery within the same layout where the land was acquired, particularly for new housing schemes.

Since these rules apply prospectively, they do not cover old layouts developed before 2009. Therefore, any approval of alternative sites for the land acquired before 2009 based on the 50:50 ratio is unauthorised and violates the rules.

Despite having information on site allotments, unauthorised actions were taken without proper verification, potentially leading to legal issues. MUDA has failed to update records on development schemes, including land acquisition, developed sites, corner plots and bits of land. There is no evidence of regular updates and maintenance of these records, which amounts to lapses, as detailed in the suspension letter.