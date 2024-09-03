‘Transfer all Hill Temple assets to Development Authority’

September 3, 2024

First meeting of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority takes major decision on Chamundi Hill Temple properties

Mysuru: The first meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority concluded with a significant decision to transfer all the Temple’s assets — both movable and immovable — including land, religious and facility structures, funds, ornaments, and valuable gold and diamond offerings donated by the erstwhile royal family and devotees, from the Muzrai Department to the Authority. Although the media was barred from attending the ‘exclusive’ and closed-door meeting, information about the asset transfer was shared with the media afterward.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting, issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against those responsible if quality facilities were not provided at the Temple premises.

Greater power

The CM highlighted that while the Muzrai Department had managed the Temple’s affairs until now, the formation of the Authority had brought greater power and opportunities for development. He emphasised the goal of providing higher-quality health services and facilities to the devotees visiting the Temple.

The CM also underscored the importance of preserving and enhancing the traditions, history and dignity of the sacred area and the Temple. “The Authority must operate in an organised manner. Meetings should be held regularly, with increased efforts toward cleanliness. Garbage must be removed promptly. With the rise in the number of vehicles, better-equipped parking facilities need to be arranged,” he noted.

“There is no shortage of funds for development. Despite providing the requested funds, the work is not progressing at the expected pace. I will not tolerate this. If the work is not completed on time, I will take action without hesitation,” he warned.

District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, MLAs K. Harish Gowda, G.T. Devegowda, and D. Ravishankar and MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and K. Vivekananda were among those present.