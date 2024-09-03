‘Transfer all Hill Temple assets to Development Authority’
News, Top Stories

‘Transfer all Hill Temple assets to Development Authority’

September 3, 2024

First meeting of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority takes major decision on Chamundi Hill Temple properties

Mysuru: The first meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority concluded with a significant decision to transfer all the Temple’s assets — both movable and immovable — including land, religious and facility structures, funds, ornaments, and valuable gold and diamond offerings donated by the erstwhile royal family and devotees, from the Muzrai Department to the Authority.  Although the media was barred from attending the ‘exclusive’ and closed-door meeting, information about the asset transfer was shared with the media afterward.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting, issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against those responsible if quality facilities were not provided at the Temple premises.

Greater power

The CM highlighted that while the Muzrai Department had managed the Temple’s affairs until now, the formation of the Authority had brought greater power and opportunities for development. He emphasised the goal of providing higher-quality health services and facilities to the devotees visiting the Temple.

The CM also underscored the importance of preserving and enhancing the traditions, history and dignity of the sacred area and the Temple. “The Authority must operate in an organised manner. Meetings should be held regularly, with increased efforts toward cleanliness. Garbage must be removed promptly. With the rise in the number of vehicles, better-equipped parking facilities need to be arranged,” he noted.

“There is no shortage of funds for development. Despite providing the requested funds, the work is not progressing at the expected pace. I will not tolerate this. If the work is not completed on time, I will take action without hesitation,” he warned.

READ ALSO  Two lakh people expected to attend Congress Convention in city

District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, MLAs K. Harish Gowda, G.T. Devegowda, and D. Ravishankar and MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and K. Vivekananda were among those present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching