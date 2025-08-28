Former SDM-IMD Director Dr. Parasuraman passes away

August 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. N.R. Parasuraman (67), former Director and Director Emeritus of city’s SDM-IMD (Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development) and a resident of Cauvery Appartments in V.V. Mohalla, passed away following brief illness at a private hospital in city on Aug. 26.

He is survived by his wife Prema Parasuraman, daughter Kavitha, son Ramaswamy and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday.

A multi-faceted achiever, a Corporate Legal and Financial Management Professional, Dr. Parasuraman had served as the Company Secretary at Federal Bank in Kochi, before joining SDM-IMD as an Academic in 1998. He was the longest serving Director of SDM-IMD (2011 to 2023).

As the Director of SDM-IMD, he initiated the internationalisation process in 2016 securing the ACBSP, USA accreditation followed by the EFMD, EU accreditation for the 2-tear PGDM Programme thus placing SDM-IMD firmly on the intl. B-School map.

He was also a scholarly music practitioner and a vocalist in the Karnatak Music traditions.

Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Chairman of the Governing Board of SDM-IMD, has condoled the death of Dr. Parasuraman.

In his condolence message, Dr. Heggade stated that Dr. Parasuraman was instrumental in developing the Institute and to get affiliation and National-level recognition, besides appreciating his dedicated service.