No official word yet on Kabini seaplane: Kabini Dam AEE
News

No official word yet on Kabini seaplane: Kabini Dam AEE

August 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangaiah, Assistant Executive Engineer of Kabini Dam, confirmed to Star of Mysore that while discussions are underway at the highest levels of the Tourism Department, no official communication has been received locally.

“There has been no intimation from our higher officers or the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. I have only read in the media that the Centre has approved the seaplane project for Kabini and Mangaluru,” he said.

He further revealed that a Central team had visited Kabini about six months ago to assess feasibility.

Once approval is officially conveyed, a series of visits from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and other allied departments is expected, Rangaiah said and added “But as of now, we have received no communication.”

