Former Udupi MLA passes away

May 22, 2023

Udupi: Former Udupi MLA U.R. Sabhapathy (71) passed away here yesterday following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter. Sabhapathy had entered the Vidhana Soudha after getting elected from Udupi Constituency in 1994 on a Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) ticket, a party that was formed by former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa.

He also won in 1999 contesting on a Congress ticket. He however got defeated in the 2004 Assembly polls and later had identified himself with Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD(S).

An influential leader of the coastal districts in the 1980s and 90s, Sabhapathy was also a noted Orator. His last rites were performed on Sunday.