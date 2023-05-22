Prof. Rangappa urges researchers to prioritise societal benefits

May 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. K.S. Rangappa highlighted the significance of organising conferences to create awareness and enhance scientific temperament among the participants.

He addressed the gathering, after inaugurating international conference on “Advances in Chemical and Physical Sciences” organised by the Department of Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru.

Prof. Rangappa emphasised the inter-connectedness of Chemistry and Physics, by stating that Chemistry forms the core foundation of Physical Sciences.

Underscoring the pervasive influence of Chemistry in our daily lives from the food we consume to the materials we use, he said Chemistry plays an integral role in shaping the world around us.

He also stressed the need to adopt a multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary approach, leveraging computer-based analysis to drive scientific breakthroughs for a successful research.

“The true measure of success of research lies in its ability to benefit humanity. The scientists must align their efforts towards research that directly addresses societal challenges and improves the well-being of people,” added Prof. Rangappa.

He also emphasised the role of research in enhancing the development of the nation, calling upon the scientific community to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the country.

Highlighting the rapid growth of Physical Sciences in recent years, he remarked that ‘the driving force behind quick decision-making and scientific progress is advancement in technology. The scientists must embrace technological advancements to expedite their understanding of the physical world.’

As part of the conference, technical talks such as “Memristive devices: Materials and Mechanisms” by Prof. Konard Szacilowski, Department of Photophysics and Electrochemistry of Semiconductors, AGH University of Science and Technology, Krakow, Poland; “Switchable Magnetic Materials Based on Redox-Active Ligand” by Prof. Abhishek Mondal, Solid State and Structural Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; “Modifications and Composites of Carbon Dots for Sensing Applications” by Dr. T.P. Vinod, Christ University, Bengaluru; “Innovation Dynamics and IPR – Patenting strategies for Academics and Research” by Dr. T. Pavan Kumar, CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology,Bhubaneswar; “Watching Chemical Reactions in Atomic Scale and Femtosecond Resolution” by Prof. Nisanth N. Nair, Dept. of Chemistry & Dean of Digital Infrastructure and Automation, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; “Recovery of value adding components from Agro-food biomass” by Prof.SaranaSammano, Chiang Mai University, Thailand and “The potential impact of nanotechnology in healthcare” by P. Sukanya, Nutrisukan Biotech Private Limited, Bengaluru, benefited the participants.

The conference served as a platform for researchers, scholars and students to share knowledge, exchange ideas and forge collaborations. With a focus on inter-disciplinary research and its impact on society, the conference promised to contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge and foster innovation in the field. Around 100 delegates from different parts of the world attended the conference.

Dr. G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita Mysuru, Prof. Shekar Babu, Associate Dean, Dr. Rekha Bhat, Academic Coordinator, Dr. K. Shivaprasad, Research Head, School of Physical Sciences and others were present.