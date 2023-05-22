CM’s DO’s and DON’Ts
CM’s DO’s and DON’Ts

May 22, 2023

Tells Police to withdraw ‘Zero Traffic’ protocol

Bengaluru: In some relief to motorists of Bengaluru who are experiencing a harrowing time in road traffic almost daily, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Sunday asked the Bengaluru Police to withdraw the ‘Zero Traffic’ protocol extended to his convoy.

In a tweet, Siddharamaiah said, “I have directed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the ‘Zero Traffic’ protocol for my vehicular movement. I have taken the decision after seeing the inconvenience faced by public travelling along the stretches where there are restrictions due to zero traffic”.

It may be noted here that former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too, days after being sworn-in as CM in Aug. 2021, had opted out of ‘Zero Traffic’ protocol for his motorcade. Instead, Bommai chose to have signal-free movement.

The Governor, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and certain VIPs from the Union Government are entitled to ‘Zero Traffic’ corridors where the road is cleared of all vehicles to facilitate their free movement.

