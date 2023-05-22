Annual Kodava meet in San Francisco Bay Area
40 families to organise the mega event on Sept. 2 and 3

California: The Annual Kodava Convention in North America will be held on Sept. 2 and 3, 2023, this time in the San Francisco Bay Area, also known as Silicon Valley.

This convention, which has been going on for about 15 years, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of Kodava families across the country have already registered to participate in this convention, which is being jointly conducted by about 40  Kodava families.

It is an event for Kodava brethren from all across North America to meet, learn and celebrate the Kodava culture. With a strong history of more than 20 years, these conventions have been hosted in several major US cities in the past.

This year’s convention is called ‘namme-by-the-bay’ and will showcase the vibrant and colourful festivals of Kodagu. This will be a unique opportunity for the attendees to learn about Kodava art, food, culture and deities in a much greater depth.

Furthermore, this event also presents meet-and-greet opportunities and networking for jobs, family connections and matrimony. An informal pre-convention event will be held on Sept. 2 at Elliston Vineyards — a beautiful and historic location in Sunol Hills.

Several Kodava families across the country have already registered to attend this event, which is being organised by about 40 Kodava families from San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento.

The convention is being conducted to save the Kodava traditions and develop unity among the Kodava people. For more information, write to [email protected]

