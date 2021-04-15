Founder-Principal of CFTRI School passes away
News

Founder-Principal of CFTRI School passes away

April 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Carolyn Parpia (91), Founder-Principal of CFTRI School and wife of former CFTRI Director late Dr. H.A.B Parpia, passed away yesterday (Apr. 14)  at her daughter Sheralyn’s residence in Rome, Italy. She was a long-time resident of Emerald Enclave in Hebbal, behind Infosys in city.  

She leaves behind two sons Fareed and Ijaz, who reside in the US, two daughters Sheralyn, who resides in Italy and Juli, who is married to Vivek Cariappa of Krac-a-Dawna Organic Farm in H.D. Kote taluk, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at Rome today, according to sources.

Dr. H.A.B. Parpia (91) had pre-deceased Carolyn on July 9, 2013 and his body was donated to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) as per his wish.

note: Parpias were living in Hinkal and regular readers of SOM. Mrs. Parpia would call me and report about irregular delivery of paper. Once she called me and complained about the language and the theme of my column Abracadabra on moral grounds. Foolishly, I ventured to explain, but she was so furious, I was asked to stop supply of SOM forthwith. However, after four days she called to resume supply, advising me to be a good boy! — K. B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching