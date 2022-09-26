Four-day Chamarajanagar Dasara from tomorrow
News

September 26, 2022

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar Dasara-2022 will be held for four days from Sept.27 to Sept.30.  Cultural events including music programme by Anuradha Bhat and team; performance by Comedy Kiladigalu troupe, Hasyotsava  by Prof. M. Krishnegowda and Musical Nite by Aishwarya and team will be held.

Mahila Dasara, Raitha Dasara, Horticulture Exhibition, Painting Exhibition and Marathon competition have also been organised. To make Dasara more attractive, 14 teams have been formed by the District Administration.

Evening programmes will be held in front of Sri Chamarajeshwara Temple. Many other dawn-to-dusk programmes will be held at J.H. Patel  auditorium and at Dr. Rajkumar District  Rangamandira.

Students of 10 colleges who participated in Mysuru Dasara Yuva Sambhrama have been given a chance to perform, said Kannada and Culture Department In-charge Deputy Director Gurulingaiah.

Till the conclusion of Mysuru Dasara, Chamarajanagar town will be illuminated with colourful lights.  Sri Chamarajeshwaraswamy Temple, Park in front of the Temple, Bhuvaneshwari Circle, B. Rachaiah Double Road, Sultan Sharif Circle and Santhemarahallli Circle will be illuminated for the occasion.

