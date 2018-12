Maddur: The Maddur Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of JD(S) leader Thoppanahalli Prakash (50), who was brutally hacked in the town in broad daylight on Dec.24.

The arrested have been identified as Shivaraj, Yogesh, Hemanth and Swamy, all residents of Thoppanahalli.

Four more suspects are still at large and the Police have spread the net to nab them.

