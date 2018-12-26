Lingambudhi Lake to be developed as tourist spot

Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who visited Lingambudhi Lake in Dattagalli Extension yesterday following complaints that the storm water drain and sewage water were getting mixed and polluting the water in the lake, instructed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities to clear the place and develop the lake into a tourism spot.

Accompanied with Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and officials of the MCC, he looked into the complaints of the residents of the area.

GTD said that measures must be taken immediately to clean the underground drainage pipeline and prevent overflowing into storm water drains, besides clearing the Poornaiah Canal which is full of weeds. Once this is done, the Lingambudhi Lake should also be converted into a tourism spot by beautifying the water body, he said.

He directed MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha to hold a meeting with the Forest Department officials and come out with a good project. Once they put up a proposal, he would find funds to promote tourism, he said.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Superintending Engineer Suresh and others were present.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore