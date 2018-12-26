Hanur Temple Tragedy: Kumaraswamy visits Bidarahalli, promises help to Sulwadi victims

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited Bidarahalli village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district and consoled the victims of Sulwadi temple tragedy.

Instilling confidence among the family members of those who died after consuming the poisoned prasadam at Sulwadi Maramma Temple, the CM promised all Government benefits to the families of the victims, including sites and houses for the homeless.

The Chief Minister reached Bidarahalli from Maddur in a helicopter and spent more than half an hour with the families of the victims last evening.

Extending his condolences to the family members of the deceased, Kumaraswamy said that the Government would announce a slew of packages for their welfare and rehabilitation.

Ponting out that the families of each of the 17 victims was given Rs.5 lakh as compensation, Kumaraswamy said that there was provision to lend Rs.10 lakh seed money if a Self-Help Group was launched, besides Rs.5 lakh as interest-free loan to back up economically productive activities.

Maintaining that the process to provide land for the landless was on, Kumaraswamy allayed fears harboured by the orphaned children and other family members of the victims that they would be forgotten after some time, saying that the Government would stand by them till they were economically empowered.

Terming the temple tragedy as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that the Police have arrested the suspects and the guilty would be punished.

Announcing that a High School would be started in the region from the next academic year for the benefit of students, he said that steps have been taken to distribute agriculture equipment at a cost of Rs.35 lakh.

Assuring free education for the affected children, he said that the Primary Health Centre at Sulwadi would be upgraded.

Appealing the family members of the victims not to lose confidence in life, the Chief Minister said that the State Government will do its best to provide proper rehabilitation.

Kumaraswamy directed Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner B.B. Cauvery to prepare a pilot project to rehabilitate the victims, most of whom are landless labourers.

District Minister C. Puttarangashetty, Ministers C.S. Puttaraju, S.R. Mahesh and G.T. Devegowda, MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLAs R. Narendra, N. Mahesh and A.H. Vishwanath, MLC Marithibbegowda, DC B.B. Cauvery, ZP CEO Harish Kumar, ZP President Shivamma, JD(S) leader Prof. Rangappa and others were present during his visit.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore