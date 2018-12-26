Our bail system needs to be reworked: CM

Maddur: Regretting that the accused in murder cases are coming out on bail and continue to commit crimes, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy observed that the bail system in our country needs to be reworked to ensure the protection of witnesses in heinous crimes.

Speaking to press persons after attending the funeral of slain JD(S) leader Prakash at Thoppanahalli in the taluk on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said that Prakash is one of the victims of a seemingly unrestrained bail system and it appears that the killers are not afraid of the Law.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy met Prakash’s bereaved family and assured that the culprits will be caught and punished.

The CM broke down while speaking to them. Terming Prakash’s murder as shocking and unfortunate, Kumaraswamy said that the culprits will not be spared and justice would be delivered. Later, Clarifying on his ‘shoot the killers’ remark, Kumaraswamy maintained that he had not ordered the Police to ‘Mercilessly kill the assailants.’

Claiming that he had only expressed his pain on a phone call as he was too emotional at that moment, the CM said that he was quoted out of context.

Soon after hearing the news of Prakash’s murder, Kumaraswamy, who was in Vijayapura on Monday, had reportedly told a senior Police Officer to mercilessly shoot down the assailants.

Meanwhile, the situation in Thoppanahalli continued to be tense on Tuesday.

Prakash’s body was taken to the village from the mortuary under heavy Police security. Later the funeral was held at Thoppanahalli in the presence of a large Police force.

Prakash’s killing is said to be linked to his role as a witness in a twin murder case at Thoppanahalli two years ago.

Even as tension ran high at Thoppanahalli, the houses of a couple of Congress leaders at the village was vandalised by JD(S) workers, it is learnt.

