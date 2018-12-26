Click photo of garbage dumpers, win Rs.1,000 !

Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has come up with a novel idea to keep the city clean by motivating the citizens to click the photos of people who dump garbage in the parks and on roads and bag a prize of Rs.1,000.

GTD was on inspection of parks at Dattagalli Extension yesterday, organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). He found that there was confusion about which park came under the Corporation and which under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He asked the officials present to make a list of the parks maintained by both the MCC and MUDA and put up the boards to that effect. He also found the places littered with garbage and when he saw this, he immediately told the officials to announce that people who capture the act of dumping garbage will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs.1,000.

The Minister also asked the officers to file criminal cases against those who are caught dumping garbage.

He called for the development of all the parks in the vicinity by planting saplings and keeping them clean.

