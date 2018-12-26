Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in city
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in city

Mysuru: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in city this morning on a private visit accompanied by his wife and daughter.

The Minister landed at Mandakalli Airport by a special flight from Ballari. He was received by DC Abhiram G. Sankar, MP Pratap Simha, Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, MLA S.A. Ramdas and State BJP General Secretary M. Rajendra.

Piyush Goyal and family left for Chamundi Hill temple straight from the airport.

Pratap Simha said that he would submit a memorandum to the Minister when he (Minister) returns to the airport to fly back.

December 26, 2018

