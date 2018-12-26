Green Buds’ alleged money cheating case: Hundreds at AC Office to submit documents

Mysuru: With just a day remaining for submission of documents pertaining to their investments in the city-based Green Buds Agro Farms Ltd., which has been accused of cheating investors, hundreds of agents and depositors from across the State queued up before the Assistant Commissioner’s Office in DC Office complex here this morning.

Following a Court order, the government had directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Mysuru Sub-Division last month to receive documents from the investors in support on their claim of having invested money in Green Buds.

On government direction, the district administration had set Dec. 27 as deadline for submission of documents at Assistant

Commissioner’s Office.

Now, with hardly a day left for the deadline, the company agents and investors lined up before the Office of Assistant Commissioner H.N. Shivegowda, as early as 5 this morning. The agents, from across the State, were seen carrying documents of an average of 100 investors each. The staff at the AC Office had a tough time in receiving the documents and issuing acknowledgements thereby, as each agent was found to be carrying the documents of 10 to 150 depositors.

Several agents from far off districts are said to be camping in the city for the past three to four days, to submit all the documents that they have brought.

The agents had to face a lot of inconvenience due to lack of public toilets. However, the authorities directed the staff to keep all the toilets open in the DC Office complex, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether the authorities will extend tomorrow’s (Dec. 27) deadline in the wake of the huge number of investors coming up with documents on the investments made in the company.

So far, the AC’s Office has received documents from over 80,000 investors and by tomorrow, this number is expected to cross one lakh.

